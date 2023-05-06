Panthers News: Bryce Young, Keep Pounding Day, Cam Newton and Andy Dalton
Carolina Panthers could start with Andy Dalton
There's been plenty of chatter about how the Carolina Panthers will handle Bryce Young's initial transition from college to the pros. While there is an expectation for the quarterback to immediately fill out starting responsibilities, head coach Frank Reich recently stated that the No. 1 pick needs to earn his spot just like everyone else.
This is the best route forward and avoids any sense of entitlement. The decision received the full support of general manager Scott Fitterer, who added via John Breech of CBS Sports that Andy Dalton will start atop the depth chart and it's up to Young or perhaps even Matt Corral to unseat the veteran as the preparation period goes on.
"We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason: He played as a rookie, he's got a lot of experience, he understands his role and he can play good football. Andy's the guy to start the season, and he's the starter right now heading into the season, then he'll be the guy. When Bryce is ready or Matt Corral is ready whoever it may be, that'll be the time they go in. We say it's open competition, but Frank did say, 'Hey, Andy's he's our guy right now. He'll walk into the season as the starter and then as you know, the young guys compete underneath him, then they'll go in when they're ready.'"- Scott Fitterer via CBS Sports
Competition is the keyword here. Young knows he'll need to stamp his own mark on the Panthers and Dalton - although wanting to start himself - will be on hand to support and guide Carolina's prized possession every step of the way.
It would be a shock if Young wasn't under center in Week 1. But the Panthers at least have a contingency plan ready to roll if the Alabama product takes longer than expected to adjust.