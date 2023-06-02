Panthers News: Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault, Shaq Thompson and Hayden Hurst
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have plans for Laviska Shenault Jr.
After flashing briefly following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, this season is a big one for Laviska Shenault Jr. The former second-round pick is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and unless significant strides are made, a situation could emerge where those in power opt to go in a different direction.
Shenault has the talent and is a dangerous threat with the football in his hands. Having a full offseason under his belt will help and the Carolina Panthers also boast a new offensive leadership structure that the do-it-all wideout has working in his favor.
When asked about how the Panthers might deploy Shenault in 2023, Frank Reich stated via Pro Football Talk that the plan is to experiment with the Colorado product before deciding how to put his athletic profile to better use. The head coach also threw in the prospect of utilizing the player in a similar way to how the San Francisco 49ers implemented Deebo Samuel within Kyle Shanahan's scheme.
"I think Laviska has been one of those guys out here that’s looked good. We’ll continue to investigate the different roles that he can play. Obviously, even if we had this grandiose plan . . . which maybe we do. But I wouldn’t reveal that here, now — all the different ways you can use him. You look at guys like Deebo Samuel and stuff like that and you say, ‘Well, can Laviska do some of that stuff?’ Of course he can. We’ll experiment with some of that stuff. We’ll experiment with some of that stuff and see — some of it will get incorporated and some of it won’t."- Frank Reich via Pro Football Talk
Shenault has the tools to potentially be an asset out of the backfield when opportunities arise. Raising influence will be difficult with others also demanding their fair share of touches, so it'll be interesting to witness his evolution into a different role throughout the preparation period.