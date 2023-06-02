Panthers News: Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault, Shaq Thompson and Hayden Hurst
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson on staying
There were a few eyebrows raised when Shaq Thompson agreed to extend his contract with no additional money attached to stay with the Carolina Panthers. Many expected the veteran linebacker to be a salary-cap casualty and take his chances on a contending team elsewhere, but it's clear that the former first-round selection wanted to stick around and assist with a new, exciting project led by Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer.
When discussing the decision after OTAs on Thursday, Thompson revealed via Yahoo Sports that the linebacker market not exactly being robust and the player's love for his teammates and the organization became the catalyst behind an extended stay until 2025.
"Shoot, just look at the linebacker market. Nobody was getting paid. … So, it was just weighing out, do I want to be here or do I want to go somewhere else? Do I want to be with my brothers who I went to war with, or do I want to go to a different team and meet new people? I’m a big loyal guy, so I stayed with my brothers, and I was like, ‘Man, I’d rather win with you guys. If I lose, I’d rather lose with you all.’ I definitely want to win a Super Bowl, but I want to win one with them. I don’t want to win with nobody else."- Shaq Thompson via Yahoo Sports
Having Thompson around gives everyone a massive lift. He is one of the last remaining members from Carolina's run to the Super Bowl in 2015 and his experience has already assisted with the transition into defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system this offseason.
Thompson's partnership at the defensive second-level interior with Frankie Luvu comes with untold potential. Hopefully, the pair hit it off and propel the linebacking corps to an area of strength for the first time since Luke Kuechly's retirement.