Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Hayden Hurst and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after players participated in their first official OTAs session of the 2023 preparation period?
It's starting to feel a lot like football again as the Carolina Panthers' 88-man roster currently took to the practice field for the formal start of OTAs. While there were a couple missing and the sessions were voluntary, the need to start well under the new coaching regime meant everyone - even the injured stars - were pretty much present and accounted for.
The day also brought its fair share of column inches as expected. Among the stories causing conversation recently include Brian Burns' evolving role behind the scenes, Bryce Young's adaptability, Hayden Hurst's absence from OTAs, and Matt Corral lifting the lid on a frustrating year.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers explain Hayden Hurst absence
As previously stated, there were a couple of absentees from the first OTA session. C.J. Henderson was excused to deal with a personal matter and head coach Frank Reich also provided an update on Hayden Hurst not being available for practice.
The recently acquired tight end is recuperating from sports hernia surgery he underwent shortly after the move. While this isn't ideal, the complication won't jeopardize Hurst's chances of stamping his mark throughout the Carolina Panthers' upcoming training camp in Spartanburg.
Besides, it's better to get the injury resolved at this stage of the offseason rather than risking potential problems when there is a real danger of missing regular season time. Something the Panthers could do without considering what's expected of Hurst in 2023.