Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Hayden Hurst and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have evolving leader in Brian Burns
While Brian Burns was unable to participate in drills as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, the defensive end made sure to make his presence felt in an impactful way throughout OTAs. According to those in attendance, the former first-round pick was guiding teammates and even getting some pointers of his own for good measure.
The Carolina Panthers are going to rely heavily on Burns once again next season. They haven't done much to strengthen their pass-rushing options aside from acquiring D.J. Johnson during the 2023 NFL Draft, which could go either way after many on the books failed to perform last time around.
When discussing Burns via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com, head coach Frank Reich was glowing in his praise of the one-time Florida State star. He also revealed the one trait that surprised him the most.
"I didn't realize what a stud leader he is. That's what I feel from the guy. Yeah, he's vocal, and he's a very good communicator on stuff. But he's not going to say a ton, but you feel his presence, even as he's injured, when he's out on the field, how he is with guys. Really happy about that."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Before the season begins, the Panthers are going to make Burns a rich man. But when he becomes one of the league's highest-earning pass-rushers, the production needs to match - both on the field and by leading by example within a relatively young locker room.