Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Hayden Hurst and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers getting adaptability from Bryce Young
There are many supporting storylines within the Carolina Panthers this offseason. But the star attraction above all else is Bryce Young.
It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the quarterback since Carolina chose him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young is composed enough to take everything in his stride, but getting back to football matters was probably welcome for a guy that lives and breathes the game.
Young started OTAs behind Andy Dalton as expected. However, the coaching staff got him more reps than any signal-caller in pursuit of getting the rookie up to speed quickly.
When discussing Young's opening practice via Pro Football Talk, head coach Frank Reich bestowed the Heisman Trophy winner with a 10 out of 10 in terms of command. Something the Panthers hope can continue long into the future.
"Just complete command, control, poise. You could tell the way he was seeing it, the way he was working through progressions, accuracy in the throw, ball placement of the throw, it was all very good."- Frank Reich via Pro Football Talk
The former Alabama star made a good start. Young was poised, accurate, and had no trouble making throws in between the tackles - something many had concerns about thanks to his slender 5-foot-10 frame during the pre-draft process.
So far, so good.