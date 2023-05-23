Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Hayden Hurst and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral keen to stay with the Carolina Panthers
While many have already deemed Matt Corral surplus to requirements following the Carolina Panthers' offseason moves, Frank Reich and his staff are not ready to throw in the towel just yet.
The former third-round pick's development is being managed much better than at any stage last summer under the previous regime. After all, the head coach released Jacob Eason with the sole reason to provide the former Ole Miss product with more reps.
Corral looked sharp according to those in attendance when called upon. Fans and the media also got to hear from the player for the first time since his serious foot fracture, where he went through some significant struggles and was very open about his future status via Grant Gordon from NFL.com.
"If it was up to me, I don't want to get traded. I love the people here, I love the people that I'm around. I wanna play for (head coach Frank) Reich. I really like the coaches that we have around us. It's all about controlling what you can control. And honestly, that's what's made me happy. Getting another opportunity to be here and play for the Carolina Panthers, I'm blessed. I'm in it for the long haul. When that opportunity comes, I'll be ready. "- Matt Corral via NFL.com
Reich wants to see what the Panthers have in Corral. The new rule that enables a third quarterback to be activated as an emergency option in the event injury strikes is something else working in his favor.
One cannot feel anything other than sympathy for Corral after the most luckless start imaginable. His high character came across in no uncertain terms when answering some testing questions, so rooting for him to bounce back is easy.