Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, Ikem Ekwonu and Marquan McCall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral's comfort
It's been great to see Matt Corral back on an NFL field in recent weeks. Although performances have been inconsistent over the opening two preseason outings, nobody expected the quarterback to be the second coming of Tom Brady given his status and how much time he missed as a rookie.
Whether Corral makes the team remains among the hottest remaining unknown topics. Releasing him would be a surprise to many, but it's something that cannot be dismissed after the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young at No. 1 overall and signed veteran Andy Dalton in free agency.
Regardless of how things unfold for Corral, he's in a much stronger position. When speaking about this exact topic, the former third-round selection put this down to increased comfort and working with legitimate coaches that have seen it all via the team's website.
"Looking at it from a perspective of where I was a year ago to where I'm at now, it's night and day. I mean, from my comfort level to the way I'm calling the plays to the way I'm executing the plays, from top to bottom. I will say that the coaches that have played the game, it helps a lot. They understand, they know what we're going through, they know what we feel like. They know exactly when we make a mistake; they got three things off the top of their head of why we made that. It's not, we didn't just MA (missed assignment) for no reason, like they know they know where we're coming from and know that we just had these 30 plays installed. And there's a lot going through our mind, and our mind's racing. So it helps a lot when a coach has been in that position, and they know how to navigate through that because, again, they've been through it."- Matt Corral via Panthers.com
Corral will likely get extended reps once again in Carolina's final warmup contest against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium. How the Ole Miss product performs could be the difference between making it or not.