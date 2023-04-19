Panthers News: Bryce Young, Matt Corral, TE visit and balance of power
Carolina Panthers have a Matt Corral dilemma
While there is obvious excitement surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their next franchise quarterback, it does nothing to help Matt Corral's chances of making a go of things heading into Year 2 of his professional career. It's been a rough ride for the signal-caller so far thanks to rep mismanagement and a devastating foot injury, so the Ole Miss product will be starting from scratch with a coaching staff that has no emotional attachment to him whatsoever.
Corral is on the road to recovery and is expected to be ready for training camp. Scott Fitterer stated that the quarterback looks different heading into his sophomore campaign, gaining weight and looking like someone that's going to fight for everything.
Fitterer has not spoken to Corral directly, but his agent made it clear in no uncertain terms he's ready to compete. Something that only adds to the fascination during a critical offseason for the franchise.
The Panthers have a dilemma on their hands. Fitterer's positive comments could be seen as keeping the window open for a trade during the draft, which is entirely possible once the top five college prospects find their NFL homes.
Just what the Panthers could get for Corral is anyone's guess. It wouldn't be the third-rounder they gave up to acquire him in 2022, so keeping him around is another viable option that cannot be ruled out.