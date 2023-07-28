Panthers News: Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, D.J. Chark and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as Frank Reich's team takes a break from training camp practices today?
After a fascinating first two days, the Carolina Panthers get a brief period of rest today before everyone returns to the practice field for the NFL's eagerly-anticipated Back Together Saturday. Something that has an added sense of interest this year with all the newfound hope surrounding the organization under Frank Reich.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Bryce Young's mistakes, D.J. Chark's confidence, Miles Sanders' influence, and former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield remaining confident in his abilities.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
D.J. Chark wants the Carolina Panthers to attack
One of the biggest standouts throughout early training camp practices was the deep-threat prowess of D.J. Chark. The speedy wide receiver looks like someone that could make a difference after the Carolina Panthers lost D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them Bryce Young and managed to fully immerse himself into new surroundings despite the short timeframe.
Chark's made a few splash plays from Young's deep throws over the first two days. Something the wideout stated via USA Today Sports is part of the team's desire to attack when the opportunities arise.
"Those plays, sometimes it’s audible. That’s what the play is. But if I know there’s a chance to attack, we’re probably gonna attack. I know that’s his mentality."- D.J. Chark via USA Today Sports
Hopefully, this trend continues throughout camp and into the regular season. Chark has a chance to become one of the team's focal points - especially considering Moore's 616 targets over his five years with the Panthers are now up for grabs.