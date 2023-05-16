Panthers News: Bryce Young, new signings, Dan Orlovsky and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn set for 'biggest leap' with Carolina Panthers?
Ejiro Evero's arrival as Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator stands to benefit Jeremy Chinn more than most. After two indifferent seasons at the safety position, switching the former second-round pick back closer to the line of scrimmage could see a return to the explosive, instinctive presence that took the NFL by storm in 2020.
There is a lot on the line personally for Chinn, who is entering a contract year. If the Panthers adopt a wait-and-see approach regarding a long-term commitment, it should provide the Southern Illinois product with all the extra urgency needed for a strong campaign.
This was a sentiment echoed by Eric Smithling from Yardbarker, who named Chinn as the Panthers player that could take the biggest leap in 2023 under Evero's expert guidance.
"The four-year pro is entering the final season of his rookie contract, giving him added motivation to make 2023 a year to remember. Chinn has lofty aspirations in 2023, telling NFL.com in late March that he has goals of receiving "NFC Defensive Player of the Week and Month honors, making the Pro Bowl and earning All-Pro" in 2023."- Eric Smithling, Yardbarker
These are ambitious goals for Chinn. But if anyone can get the right tune out of the do-it-all defensive weapon, it's a progressive mind such as Evero.