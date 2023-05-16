Panthers News: Bryce Young, new signings, Dan Orlovsky and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Analyst provides Carolina Panthers with Bryce Young solution
There doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding Bryce Young's fortunes at the next level aside from his size. The quarterback is an undoubted outlier at the position and was dwarfed by offensive linemen at the Carolina Panthers' recent rookie minicamp, which was all the excuse some doubters needed to enhance their personal narratives on social media.
This is nothing new for Young and the Panthers. It's been the hot topic ever since their trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, so there will be a concise plan in place to ensure complications are kept to a minimum.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky - who almost joined Carolina's all-star coaching staff this offseason - outlined a potential solution on NFL Live to compensate for Young's lack of prototypical size. Something that is designed specifically to enhance route concepts and play to the signal-caller's elite processing strengths.
"There’s a reality of things that you can control with the size and things that you can’t. There’s some scheme things that you can do and then making sure you try to minimize the liability of him getting hurt. I think if I was Carolina, the one thing I’d really want to focus in on is how much we can maybe do under center. And the reason I say that is because more under center that you do, the more you can try and build in throwing lanes for shorter quarterbacks."- Dan Orlovsky via ESPN/Yahoo Sports
Again, the Panthers have some shrewd minds in the building such as Josh McCown, Thomas Brown, and Frank Reich, who know more than most about how successful NFL offenses work. Young also has supreme football intelligence, accuracy at all three levels, and a cooler-than-ice demeanor that can also become a major asset immediately.