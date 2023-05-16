Panthers News: Bryce Young, new signings, Dan Orlovsky and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Chris Simms' lowly rank for Carolina Panthers QB
Nobody was expecting Bryce Young to be atop Chris Simms' annual NFL quarterback rankings. Not yet, anyway.
However, it was surprising to see the signal-caller turned NBC Sports analyst rank the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft behind the prospects who were picked behind him at No. 2 and No. 4 respectively.
Simms slotted Young at No. 38 in his top 40. C.J. Stroud was placed at No. 37 and Anthony Richardson was No. 36 based on the belief his skill set could transition more smoothly to a professional environment.
"Anthony Richardson's adjustment to the NFL is going to be easier than the other two because of his ability to run. [The Colts] are gonna have something to rely on that's real positive and gonna simplify the game for him that way. So because of that, I think there's gonna be an easier developmental process, an easier ability to maybe have success and have a real effect on the football team right away."- Chris Simms via NBC Sports
Simms added that if it was primarily down to pocket passing and long-term upside, Richardson would not be ahead of Young or Stroud. But this is all about opinions and speculation before any first-year pro has taken a competitive snap.