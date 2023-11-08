Panthers News: Bryce Young, power rankings, D.J. Moore and no excuses
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumros from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers not looking for excuses
It's hard to remember another season where the Carolina Panthers have suffered so many injury problems. Countless key men seem to be or spent time on injured/reserve over the first half of 2023, with edge rusher Brian Burns and starting cornerback C.J. Henderson already ruled out in Week 10 due to concussions suffered against the Indianapolis Colts.
Whether it's bad luck or something a little deeper is debatable. But defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero isn't looking for any excuses as he gets his defense ready for the Chicago Bears - who could be missing quarterback Justin Fields once again - based on comments via the team's website.
"We're not going to make any excuses. We have more than what we need to play well. We've got a lot of good young players. We've got really good depth. The coaches have done a great job of not just coaching the starters but really pouring into the entire depth of the roster. And I think that's starting to show. So that's what we've got to do. You can't control those things, and nobody's going to care. So we've just got to make it work."- Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com
Evero's unit is performing above expectations when one considers how many established players are missing from the lineup. Something that's only enhancing his future head coaching credentials along the way as the all-important 2024 cycle draws closer with every passing week.