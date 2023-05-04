Panthers News: Bryce Young, rankings slip, Austin Corbett and Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo was the Carolina Panthers' guy all along
While there was an obvious temptation for the Carolina Panthers to take an edge rusher or a potential shutdown cornerback at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, it's clear that Jonathan Mingo was their guy all along. The wide receiver left a huge impression on those in power and provides quarterback Bryce Young with another dynamic weapon for sustainable, long-term success.
Mingo's dealt with some injury issues throughout his college career, but the upside is undeniable. After losing D.J. Moore in the trade that landed Carolina its pick of quarterback prospects, they clearly felt this was a risk worth taking despite it not being their biggest priority.
Scott Fitterer stated during his final pre-draft press conference that he was particularly enamored with one wideout. The general manager later confirmed that was indeed Mingo.
We had a great meeting. He came in the office, Dan Morgan and I sat in there and he just has a vibe about him. A kind of toughness, he's all about ball. A little country to him and totally different than what I thought. That was the guy. He was really cool.
Mingo also got the impression that if he was still around by the time Carolina went on the clock, the call would arrive. And hopefully, from the team's perspective, he can become the next Ole Miss pass-catcher that takes the NFL by storm.