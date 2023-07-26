Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Brian Burns and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of their first official training camp practice at Wofford College today?
After an offseason lull that seemed to go on forever, the Carolina Panthers finally get back down to business later today with their first scheduled training camp practice in the ungodly Spartanburg humidity. Interest is high and the session should be well attended by fans, even though it might be nothing more than a modest tempo initially.
That said, there was a lot to take from move-in day, too. Among the stories generating interest include Cam Newton's reasoning, Bryce Young's focus, Scott Fitterer's confidence, and where things stand with Brian Burns' new megabucks deal.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers still working on Brian Burns deal
With holdouts or hold-ins taking place at training camps around the league due to contractual disputes, it was refreshing to see Brian Burns show up without much fuss at Wofford College. The defensive end is looking for a bumper payday heading into the final year of his rookie deal, with general manager Scott Fitterer stating via The Charlotte Observer that talks are progressing without a definitive timeline attached.
"Those are ongoing conversations. There’s no timeline to it. They’ve been good conversations. He’s represented by a great agent. It’s not like we have to say it has been done by this time or that time — we’ll just keep talking. And when the time’s right, we’ll make a deal where it’s right for him and right for us, that’ll be great. He’s a big part of the organization, and we’d be excited to have him. He’s really grown as a leader, not just a player, but as a leader, and has matured. He’s one of those guys you just love being around."- Scott Fitterer ia The Charlotte Observer
Burns has plenty of leverage here and could get around $25 million per season when push comes to shove. Until then, the former Florida State star is bought-in enough to not be a distraction.