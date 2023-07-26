Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Brian Burns and Cam Newton
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer looking for competition
The Carolina Panthers have preached the importance of increased competition for places this offseason. Far too many individuals got complacent under the previous regime, which isn't exactly the best way to maintain high standards and progress as a collective unit.
Thankfully, that's a distant memory heading into the first training camp with Frank Reich at the helm. Another who'll be keeping a close eye on proceedings is general manager Scott Fitterer, who is sitting on a decent amount of salary-cap space if influential figures within the organization feel like more might be needed before Week 1.
While fans are focusing on their desire for another edge rusher or perhaps a veteran cornerback, Fitterer is keeping tabs on the right guard position battle with Austin Corbett set to miss regular season time as he recovers from a torn ACL. There are plenty of candidates for the job, but the front office figure stated via USA Today Sports that nothing has been set in stone currently.
"It’s a wide-open competition. The good thing is we have numbers in there. We have versatility in there. Brady’s [Christensen] back, he’s fully healthy. Austin [Corbett], he’s pushing to get back. He’s ahead of schedule. We’ll see what that means. We won’t know until like cut day, like where he’s at. But those young guys really need to push. And [Chandler] Zavala coming in—and unfortunately, he tweaked his hamstring last week, so he’s gonna be a couple weeks. But he’ll be in that mix. So Zavala, Cade Mays, Justin McCray—all those guys pushin’ and we like that group inside."- Scott Fitterer via USA Today Sports
Chandler Zavala's inexperience and the fact he'll miss the opening period of camp represent a complication that could relegate the rookie to backup duties. This leaves Justin McCray and Cade Mays fighting it out for the starting job, with a preference for the 2022 sixth-rounder until further notice.