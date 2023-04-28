Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich and David Tepper
Which Carolina Panthers news stories made the headlines after the organization selected Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
After generating some tremendous momentum in the final few weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers made Bryce Young their future franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall. A move that received widespread approval from the team's fanbase and also came with jubilant scenes in the rain at Bank of America Stadium.
Although it was largely anticipated, the level of relief was breathtaking after so much misery under previous regimes. Among the stories making waves include Young's ambition, Scott Fitterer discussing the pick, David Tepper's influence, and Frank Reich's perspective on Carolina's choice.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers owner lauds the process
After his early ownership stint didn't go according to plan, David Tepper has been moving a little differently this offseason. The billionaire is looking to right some serious wrongs and after landing the No. 1 overall selection, seemed pleased with how the entire process panned out according to Joe Person of The Athletic.
"Tepper says Panthers were "true to the process" in selecting a QB, which wasn't always the case previously. "We're not messing around.""- Joe Person, The Athletic
Messing around is something the Panthers could be accused of plenty when Matt Rhule held absolute power. Thankfully, there's been more professionalism and purpose within the new hierarchy, which struck with conviction to move atop the draft in pursuit of finding a potential franchise signal-caller and settle on Bryce Young following an extensive few weeks of thorough assessments.