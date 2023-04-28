Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich and David Tepper
Frank Reich lauds Carolina Panthers approach
There was a real need for the Carolina Panthers to finally find a long-term solution under center. When Frank Reich was named head coach, that further heightened the sense of urgency.
Reich hasn't had the benefitted of drafting his own quarterback in a head coaching capacity before. So when he saw how the staff was already working on finding a solution - even from No. 9 overall - the respected figure became part of the process.
When explaining how things initially unfolded after Bryce Young became the guy, Reich couldn't have been more complimentary about the way Scott Fitterer, other influential figures, and even team owner David Tepper navigated proceedings at a level he'd not been privy to before.
"I sat in this meeting that Scott's running, and they're talking, and Scott and all the scouts are talking about all the quarterbacks – all of them. And basically, Scott proposes a question at the end of that meeting, like, 'Hey, so, if we trade up, where's our conviction?' And it was unanimous with every guy in that room, starting from Scott on down, that Bryce was the guy. That was great for me to hear. And listen, we've all been around, and we've all heard good stuff. The other guys said good stuff too. But this was just at a level that was different."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Young was the reason Carolina traded up in the first place. And throughout the assessments, meetings, and everything in between, he held serve.
Now, Reich can get to grips with Young quickly, immerse him in the playbook, and do everything in his power to hit the ground running. Something the head coach and his all-star staff are more than capable of.