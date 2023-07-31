Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, LaBryan Ray and pads popping
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers set to sign LaBryan Ray?
There seems to be some confusion about a potential signing for the Carolina Panthers to bolster their defensive line. According to the player's agency, LaBryan Ray was expected to pen a deal with the organization following a successful tryout, but nothing concrete has emerged as yet two days after the tweet was sent out.
This might be due to the fact Carolina had the day off on Sunday before their first padded practice. General manager Scott Fitterer must also make a corresponding move with their roster at the 90-man limit right now.
Ray was a college standout with Alabama and one of the most coveted high school recruits in the country once upon a time. However, the lineman's endured a desperate run of luck with injuries that saw him go undrafted before signing with the New England Patriots.
Another spell on injured/reserve followed, which was a body blow after gaining early momentum. Even though the Patriots re-signed Ray to a reserve/futures contract, they released him in February to focus their attention elsewhere.
The Panthers obviously liked what they saw from Ray during his workout and the player's physical frame suggests he's well-suited to a 3-4 defensive end role. This move - if confirmed - would also reunite the player with his former Crimson Tide teammate Bryce Young.
One would expect to hear official confirmation before the Panthers take the field for Monday's practice. And it'll be interesting to see how Ray fares in pursuit of an unlikely roster spot.