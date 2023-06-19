Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, OL unit and best offseason move
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as the NFL's most tedious period of the calendar year goes on?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL ranked
After making some remarkable improvements last season, hopes are high that the Carolina Panthers offensive line can more than hold its own once again. This is still a relatively young group capable of developing further under the expert guidance of James Campen, who agreed to stay on board under the new coaching staff and enable a sense of continuity that can reap serious rewards.
Extending Bradley Bozeman means the Panthers are also bringing back their starting five offensive linemen from last season, which is another positive. However, it appears as if they will be without the services of Austin Corbett over the early stages of the campaign as he recovers from a torn ACL.
When ranking Carolina's offensive line among others around the league, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus placed the group at No. 16 on his list. The writer also added that Brady Christensen should be nervously looking over his shoulder after the Panthers spent their fourth-round selection on Chandler Zavala.
"Carolina is another team banking on internal development and stability paying dividends. The unit climbed from 31st in the rankings to the fringes of the top 10 last season. Brady Christensen will be on the hot seat after earning a 57.3 PFF grade last year, but rookie Chandler Zavala is now there to provide competition. Taylor Moton allowed just 21 pressures in 17 games and remains one of the best pass-protecting right tackles in football."- Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
There is more pressure on the protection than ever in 2023 considering the investment Carolina made to get quarterback Bryce Young into the building. It won't be easy, but there is a real opportunity for additional growth with Campen leading the charge.