Panthers News: Bryce Young, Scott Fitterer, OL unit and best offseason move
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as the NFL's most tedious period of the calendar year goes on?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers best offseason move named
As previously stated, it's been hard to keep up with the number of moves made by the Carolina Panthers throughout one of the busiest offseasons in recent memory. Those in power left no stone unturned and acted with supreme conviction in pursuit of upgrades across the board - an approach that was extremely well received by a fanbase that now has hope things can improve at last.
The preparation period is still in its infancy. So even though the positivity is obvious and something that cannot be ignored, we'll get a broader perspective of what this Panthers team might be capable of when the pads get popping in the smoldering heat of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
When picking out his best offseason move for every NFC team recently, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports chose trading up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young as the Panthers' most prominent. Something the writer believes can get Frank Reich's men challenging for the NFC South immediately.
"The Panthers moved up from No. 9 to No. 1 prior to the draft, putting themselves in position to select Bryce Young. The Panthers were sold Young is going to be the next superstar quarterback, which now will come down to Reich developing Young and the front office building a good team around him in a wide open NFC South. Because of Young, the Panthers can compete in the NFC South this year. Fortune favors the bold, which is the route Carolina is taking with Young."- Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
This is a quarterback-driven league above all else. Young everything one looks for in a franchise signal-caller, so Kerr's prediction could be accurate given how the Panthers have set things up around their new signal-caller for smooth integration.