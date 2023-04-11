Panthers News: Bryce Young shift, Anthony Richardson, CB visit and Thomas Brown
Carolina Panthers set to welcome Julius Brents
It's not just the quarterback conundrum that the Carolina Panthers must solve during the 2023 NFL Draft. A number of other position groups need a fresh injection of life before preparations for the upcoming campaign ramp-up.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Panthers are bringing in a fast-rising cornerback for one of their top 30 visits in the coming days. Julius Brents has the athletic profile associated with productive NFL cornerbacks and seems to fit what general manager Scott Fitterer normally looks for in college prospects on the defensive side of things.
Brents is fast, aggressive, and agile enough to potentially become a Day 1 starter provided there are no complications during his transition. The player has no trouble coping with bigger wide receivers at 6-foot-3, which is something else that won't go unnoticed by league personnel before the all-important selection process.
The former Kanas State standout boasts exceptional ball skills to go along with his physical attributes. Brents' instincts and explosiveness allow the defensive back to identify turnover chances and strike with conviction, so it's not hard to see why he's being so heavily coveted pre-draft.
Once the player improves discipline and footwork, someone is going to have a tremendous performer on their hands. However, time is of the essence for Brents given he's 24 years old.