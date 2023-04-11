Panthers News: Bryce Young shift, Anthony Richardson, CB visit and Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown on carving the Carolina Panthers playbook
Frank Reich might be getting the attention given his previous background on offense. But Thomas Brown is the one crafting the Carolina Panthers' playbook heading into OTAs and training camp.
The newly appointed offensive coordinator wasted no time stamping his mark on the Carolina Panthers. Something that has impressed Reich and others along the way.
Brown recently sat down with Augusta Stone from Panthers.com to discuss the process. There seems to be a starting-from-scratch mindset as Carolina looks to mold their play-calling options around those on the roster in pursuit of maximizing their ability to become successful under the new regime.
"For the most part, it is mostly building off what you already know. You find things that work well. But most importantly, does it work well for the players that you have? If it doesn't, it's not worth spending time going through and trying to add in to it. There's definitely a process when it comes to setting a foundation, who you want to be philosophically, and making sure whatever plays you're bringing up fit into that same identity and philosophy."- Thomas Brown via Panthers.com
There's a lot to like about having a progressive figure like Brown working in cohesion with Reich, one of the most experienced figureheads in the business.
Much like the situation surrounding defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, a potential head coaching gig won't be far behind if the Panthers' offense thrives and Brown eventually takes over the play-calling to further boost his blossoming reputation.