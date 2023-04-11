Panthers News: Bryce Young shift, Anthony Richardson, CB visit and Thomas Brown
Bryce Young betting shift ahead of Carolina Panthers visit
One doesn't have to look far across the media and fanbase to see the momentum being generated by Bryce Young in recent days. The Carolina Panthers are doing due diligence on the top four quarterback prospects, but leaks are starting to emerge about the Alabama product being their guy at No. 1 overall.
Young is scheduled to speak with the Panthers on his top-30 visit today. This is likely to play a significant role in cementing the team's choice with C.J. Stroud and Will Levis coming later in the week.
Ahead of the meeting, there was notable movement in betting odds in Young's favor despite his durability concerns. FanDuel Sportsbook shifted the odds to make him joint-favorite alongside Stroud at -115 (bet $115 to win $100), which comes after the former Ohio State star's led the running throughout the evaluation stage.
BetMGM has Stroud as the slightest favorite at 3/4 as Young moved into 19/20. The pendulum is moving, which is a similar situation to last year when buzz began emerging where Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars was concerned.
Until something is confirmed one way or another, it's just speculation for now. But all signs are now pointing to Young going up to the stage once the Panthers turn in their card.