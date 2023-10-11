Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Chuba Hubbard and power rankings
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention slowly turns to their daunting contest at the Miami Dolphins in Week 6?
Everything to do with the Carolina Panthers is becoming incredibly tiresome lately. From the ownership discussion to Bryce Young and a toxic fanbase at war with each other on social media, it's not hard to see why morale is almost at an all-time low, which is saying something after the previous regime.
The bye week cannot come soon enough, although Carolina's trip to the Miami Dolphins is difficult to navigate before this period of rest. Until then, the stories causing debate include the decision to pick Young, Chuba Hubbard's involvement, Terrace Marshall Jr.'s bemusement, and the Panthers hitting rock bottom in ESPN's weekly power rankings.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall's bemusement
Frank Reich's omission that Terrace Marshall Jr. should have gotten reps at the Detroit Lions was a damning indictment of this coaching regime so far. The figurehead might be taking the heat for others' failings, but a better communication structure needs to be implemented in pursuit of ensuring mistakes like this don't happen again.
When asked about why he didn't get a single offensive snap on Sunday, the former second-round pick's reaction was one of bemusement via USA Today Sports. Marshall wasn't sure why, which is a sentiment echoed among the fanbase after he brought in nine receptions from 10 targets against the Minnesota Vikings.
"I have no clue why I didn’t play. It was surprising. I didn’t expect to sit out the whole game. It just happened."- Terrace Marshall via USA Today Sports
This situation is a microcosm of how things are currently unfolding within the Carolina Panthers. Something that's piling additional and unnecessary pressure on the coaches brought into the organization at great expense this offseason.