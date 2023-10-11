Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Chuba Hubbard and power rankings
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers hit rock bottom in power rankings
After yet another capitulation at the Detroit Lions, the Carolina Panthers are officially the NFL's worst team. They are the one remaining winless franchise through five weeks and hold the No 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft for good measure.
Just kidding, they're giving that up to the Chicago Bears.
There are very few positives. With the red-hot Miami Dolphins next up, Frank Reich's men are probably going to be 0-6 heading into the bye - an inconceivable notion before the campaign as the front office declared promises of NFC South contention.
Given such disastrous form to open the season, it came as no surprise to see the Panthers slip one spot to No. 32 in ESPN's power rankings heading into Week 6. This is rock bottom in no uncertain terms, with beat reporter David Newton highlighting running back Miles Sanders as the biggest fantasy football disappointment so far.
"[Miles] Sanders was signed during the offseason to be the every-down back and a dual-threat player. He's been anything but. Sunday's loss at Detroit was a sign his role is being diminished after he had one fewer snap than backup Chuba Hubbard. In five games, Sanders has only 191 yards rushing and is averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. He has only 15 catches for 81 yards. He's definitely trending downward."- David Newton, ESPN
The only way is up, as they say. But that might have to be during a crucial stretch of games after the bye that represents a good chance to build momentum if the right adjustments are made.