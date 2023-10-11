Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Chuba Hubbard and power rankings
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard's involvement
One of the many complications within the Carolina Panthers centers on their rushing attack. They cannot seem to generate any momentum early, with Miles Sanders coming in for significant criticism following his free-agent arrival from the Philadelphia Eagles.
There just doesn't seem to be any sort of spark where Sanders is concerned. He might be dealing with a groin issue, but the Pro Bowl-caliber production last season hasn't found its way to Charlotte as yet - leading to calls for Chuba Hubbard to be installed as the No. 1 option moving forward.
This was a question posed to team writer Darin Gantt during his weekly mailbag. While he agreed to a certain extent, adopting a balanced, committee attack is another strong possibility touted moving forward.
"[Chuba] Hubbard's a more physical inside runner, the kind who can slam it up in there and get a positive result. Honestly, [Laviska] Shenault is too, and the snaps we've seen of him in the backfield suggest using him as a conventional big-back makes some degree of sense. You can't just roll [Miles] Sanders out to the curb on Tuesday morning; he's too talented for that. And if you think about the place he's from (Philadelphia), having a group of backs with complementary skills has always been the vibe, going back to when Duce Staley was one of them. They still probably need to get it to Hubbard more often, but keeping Sanders in the mix is smart, also."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
Laviska Shenault Jr. is also flashing out of the backfield, so the weapons are there. However, this is a far cry from the preseason statements about Sanders becoming an elite three-down threat after the Panthers allocated decent money to the player.