Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Frank Reich and CB need
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers to give Terrace Marshall Jr. more targets?
Sacrificing D.J. Moore for the right to draft quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall was a calculated risk. But if those within the Carolina Panthers' new-look wide receiver room cannot raise their contributions, it'll be a real problem.
One player that could be set for bigger things under the new coaching regime is Terrace Marshall Jr. The former second-round selection enters Year 3 of his professional career with true breakout potential after coming to life once Matt Rhule's incompetent handling of player development stopped holding him back - something that was reflected in his encouraging progression over the second half of 2022 under Steve Wilks.
Marshall was named by Austin Scott from Pro Football Focus as one of the players that could get increased involvement next season. The writer also highlighted the potential for a blossoming relationship between the LSU product and Young long-term.
"Amidst what was largely a lost 2022 season for the Panthers, [Terrace] Marshall made the most of his opportunities after a slow start to his career. Enter first-overall pick Bryce Young and a revamped skill position group, and much of the Panthers' offensive production is still largely to be determined. Marshall’s development path, success at the intermediate level (29/47 targets over 10-plus yards), and ability after the catch (5.1 yards after the catch per reception) should mesh well with Young and give him a path to a featured role and a drastic increase in targets."- Austin Scott, Pro Football Focus
If Marshall can evolve into a true No. 1 option, it represents a win-win for all parties. Something few thought was possible after a distinct lack of involvement when Rhule held absolute power.