Panthers News: Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall, Frank Reich and CB need
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must improve CB depth
It seems as if everyone can see the potential complications within the Carolina Panthers cornerback room aside from those in positions of power. Jaycee Horn's latest injury only magnifies how bad things could get if he's forced to miss regular-season time at any stage - especially if veteran Donte Jackson doesn't look the same after tearing his Achilles.
Despite this, there's been a real lack of investment from the Panthers in this critical area of the field. Although there should be some trust in the new regime considering their credentials and Carolina also has multiple safety options that can operate as nickel/dime corners if required.
Although starting options on the market are at a premium currently, Field Yates of ESPN stated that the Panthers need to bolster depth at the position. Otherwise, all their hard work could be undone by one particular weak link.
"Star cornerback Jaycee Horn missed the closing portion of OTAs and the team's minicamp, which served as a reminder of just how thin the cornerback room is behind him. Donte Jackson is returning from a torn Achilles suffered in November, while CJ Henderson had his fifth-year option declined this offseason after a rocky first three years in the league. As is the case with most positions right now, there aren't a ton of obvious starting-level players available, but Carolina needs to pad the depth here."- Field Yates, ESPN
This is something we've been reaching for months. It's fallen on deaf ears so far, but the Panthers do boast enough salary-cap space to make a splash if the right opportunity arrives.