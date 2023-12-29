Panthers News: Bryce Young, Tommy Tremble, Steve Smith and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble's growth
It was refreshing to see such an impressive offensive performance in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the Carolina Panthers defense decided to turn in arguably their worst display of the campaign en route to a narrow loss in dramatic circumstances.
One of the biggest bright spots was Tommy Tremble. The third-year tight end seems to be coming into his own, gaining a more substantial role in the passing attack and making his presence felt on special teams for good measure.
Tremble seemed happy enough with the way his connection's growing with rookie quarterback Bryce Young based on comments via the team's website. The former third-round pick out of Notre Dame was also thrilled to see others around him flourishing despite not getting a positive result to show for their efforts.
"I think in the last few weeks, especially in practice, we're developing a trust. And you have to develop that connection before you can take it on the field. He trusted me enough to just let it rip this past Sunday. And it was fun. We had a blast out there all day, driving up and down the field, getting points and playing loose. I was happy with how everyone was clicking. I know we didn't get the win that we wanted, but Adam was balling, D.J. was balling and Ihmir was balling. Basically, everyone was doing their thing, and I think Bryce had an outlet to dish the ball to everyone, which was the best feeling of the season."- Tommy Tremble via Panthers.com
The Panthers have been devoid of any consistent tight-end production since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave in 2020. It's just brief flashes for now, but Tremble is doing enough to ensure he'll have a role to play under another new coaching regime.