Panthers news: Bryce Young, Troy Franklin, Terrace Marshall and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' fit for Tee Higgins
As previously mentioned, upgrading the skill positions should be among Dan Morgan's top priorities this offseason. There might not be much money to throw around once some important defensive players receive tags or contract extensions. Brandt Tilis has a lot of hard work ahead in the hope of rectifying the complete financial mess left behind by previous regimes.
One player who's been heavily linked to the Carolina Panthers is Tee Higgins. The wideout has close connections to the region after starring at Clemson. Bryan Zarpentine from Franchise Sports named Carolina as a potential landing spot for the player. However, he also acknowledged that Dave Canales' previous link to Mike Evans might mean this is more feasible.
"Surely, Carolina knows that the best thing for Bryce Young is having a proven receiver like [Tee] Higgins at his disposal. Of course, since new head coach Dave Canales spent last season with the Buccaneers, the Panthers might target Mike Evans over Higgins. But that doesn’t mean Carolina won’t try to be the highest bidder for Higgins."- Bryan Zarpentine, Franchise Sports
This sounds nice, in theory. Unfortunately for the Panthers and any other willing suitor, it would be a surprise if the Cincinnati Bengals let him walk for nothing.
Multiple reports suggest Higgins is a strong candidate to get the franchise tag. This provides some extra breathing space to get a long-term deal done and leaves everyone else examining alternatives.