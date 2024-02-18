Panthers news: Bryce Young, Troy Franklin, Terrace Marshall and Tee Higgins
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young written off
The hits keep coming for quarterback Bryce Young. After a disappointing rookie season with mitigating circumstances attached, the inevitable criticism and ridicule have followed. The Carolina Panthers remain steadfast in their belief that he can lead the franchise to great things. But offseason actions will speak far louder than words.
Young needs to work on certain areas of his game, too. We won't get a true evaluation of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft until the options around him improve. That didn't stop FOX Sports analyst Craig Carton from writing him off completely in a scathing attack via USA Today Sports.
"Bryce Young is not an NFL quarterback. And I’m not saying he’s not a good kid or a great athlete, clearly he is. But Bryce Young, at 5-foot-2, can never be a successful quarterback in the NFL. As great as he was in college, as smart as he is, as athletic as he is, he’s not an NFL quarterback. He’s like a third-down specialty back or maybe, maybe a slot receiver on third-and-2. He’s not an NFL quarterback. He will never have great success in the NFL, and he was one of the worst picks a team has ever made in the history of the NFL while picking No. 1."- Craig Carton via USA Today Sports
This was extremely harsh. Young flashed enough to suggest a profitable NFL career could be in the offing once the Panthers provide him with a more stable environment. For Carton to make such bold claims without giving the proper context is irresponsible and asinine in equal measure.