Panthers News: Bryce Young is the pick, new uniforms, Cam Newton and CB visit
Carolina Panthers uniform makeover
There was an enormous buzz on social media when a report surfaced about the Carolina Panthers reportedly looking to upgrade their uniforms ahead of the new season. Something that could be announced before the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net was the first to report the news, which is the first time Carolina has modified their uniform color scheme since their inaugural season in 1995. One could say it's been a long time coming, but there is no better way to usher in the Panthers' exciting new era under Frank Reich, Scott Fitterer, and their rookie quarterback at No. 1 overall.
There was further clarification on the switch from the team via Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio1340. This stated it was not a complete change in uniform, but rather adopting colors that matched the current end-zones and were in line with true 'process' Carolina blue.
"This is not a redesign. This is a color correction to bring our uniforms more in line with our true color - process blue. When Nike took us on in 2012, they chose the color in their color book that was closest to our blue. They now have a better color match."- Panthers source via Sheena Quick
Regardless of how different it looks, the Panthers are clearly going over everything on and off the field thoroughly to turn this franchise around. Something that could lead them back to the national spotlight that David Tepper has craved since purchasing the team from Jerry Richardson.