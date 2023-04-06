Panthers News: Bryce Young is the pick, new uniforms, Cam Newton and CB visit
Bryce Young the pick for Carolina Panthers?
There seems to be some growing momentum surrounding Bryce Young becoming the No. 1 overall selection as the pre-draft assessment process enters its final stages. The former Alabama star might have durability issues, but his elite-level processing, pocket navigation, and ability to conjure magic out of nothing make him a hard prospect to overlook.
While many mock drafts have the Carolina Panthers taking C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State - which is entirely possible given his outstanding credentials - this is not a notion shared by ESPN's respected insider Chris Mortensen. On a recent TV appearance with Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, he was firm in the belief that Young will be Carolina's pick when the time comes.
"What I'm hearing is that both Mel and Todd are going to have to change their mock drafts, and that Bryce Young is the pick. Yes, Frank Reich connected to C.J. Stroud in terms of the prototype of guy that he has worked with in the past, but they all love Bryce Young. I think the Panthers were on Bryce Young at the start and will stick with him when it's time to turn in that card."- Chris Mortensen via ESPN/Athlon Sports
The whole debate between Young and Stroud is becoming tiresome, so the draft cannot get here soon enough. Both prospects have the potential to be franchise-altering players for the Panthers and this is an exceptional situation for either under Frank Reich's outstanding staff.
If it's Young, the Panthers must do everything in their power to insulate the signal-caller. Because they can ill-afford any unnecessary complications after sacrificing a significant amount to make their daring surge to atop the draft.