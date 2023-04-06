Panthers News: Bryce Young is the pick, new uniforms, Cam Newton and CB visit
Cam Newton willing to accept a backup role
Cam Newton's throwing session at Auburn's pro day injected life into his playing chances after missing the entire 2022 campaign. The former Carolina Panthers signal-caller looks good athletically and appeared to be throwing the football crisply, even though nothing concrete has emerged as yet.
Newton has always claimed he can still be a starting NFL quarterback despite things not going well since his first release by the Panthers in 2020. However, the No. 1 overall selection also highlighted his willingness to be a backup in the right fit during a video appearance on YouTube.
"There ain’t 32 guys that’s better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I’m willing to be a backup."- Cam Newton via Yahoo Sports
The Heisman Trophy winner went on to list the players he'd be willing to work alongside. These included Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, who are all in contention to be Carolina's pick atop the draft later this month.
While these were Newton's preferences, teams around the league might have other ideas. It would be a bombshell move if the Panthers turned to their ex-player for assistance, especially considering they signed veteran Andy Dalton in free agency to occupy a similar role.
Newton has his fans and will always be adored in the Carolinas. It'll be interesting to see if his latest comments come with a route back into the NFL in time for training camp.