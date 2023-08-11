Panthers News: Bryce Young, Vonn Bell, Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn's goal for Carolina Panthers secondary
After more than a few concerns were raised about the Carolina Panthers' secondary heading into training camp, there could be cause for optimism after three weeks of impressive production from the unit. It seems as if Ejiro Evero and his position coaches are having the desired effect, with the likes of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson performing with much more efficiency during their time at Wofford College.
However, this group will go as far as Jaycee Horn takes them. The former first-round selection comes into the campaign with increased expectations after demonstrating shutdown qualities in 2022, but health remains an issue that must be addressed before the one-time South Carolina star can enter the truly elite category.
When discussing his goals for the campaign, Horn made his intentions clear via the team's website. This centered on the Panthers' secondary being the league's best and gaining respect from their NFL counterparts.
"Best in the league. I think that's the expectation for every secondary. If it's not, then there's something wrong with you. Like obviously, when you go out there, you want to be the best. Limit big plays, make a lot of big plays on your side of the ball. So that's what we're going to try to go out there and do. I feel like since I came into the league, just going into games, y'all know I talk a lot of junk. I feel like we don't have a lot of respect at this organization right now. So I feel like, going into year three, I'm just so focused on the team, and us winning and getting our respect around this league."- Jaycee Horn via Panthers.com
If Horn stays on the field and others meet their end of the bargain, the Panthers' pass defense might improve. Especially considering the presence of Evero, Jonathan Cooley, and DeAngelo Hall steering them in the right direction.