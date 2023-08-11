Panthers News: Bryce Young, Vonn Bell, Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young lauded
There is a growing belief around the NFL that Bryce Young could be set for an outstanding rookie campaign. While the quarterback will endure some bumps in the road, all sounds coming from the Carolina Panthers throughout training camp indicate their No. 1 overall selection is the real deal.
This all centers on Young's supreme football intelligence and how nothing fazes him. Something that led former offensive lineman turned ESPN analyst Damien Woody to predict big things in the signal-caller's short and long-term future during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"The dude is super smart and I think he might be the most advanced Alabama quarterback to come out in years. When you look at that program, it's produced four NFL starters over the last six years, but even early in his career, you could see Bryce take command of the huddle and know what needed to be done. I think Bryce Young is going to have a phenomenal NFL career beginning in his rookie year. Initially, I was worried about the size, but it's something he's been dealing with his whole career. All he's done is become an All-American, win the Heisman Trophy, and become the number-one pick in the draft. Nothing bothers him, he knows how to avoid those types of hits and has a high football IQ."- Damien Woody via Pat McAfee Show
All eyes will be on Young when he takes the field for his first taste of NFL game-day action against the New York Jets on Saturday. It won't be for long, but it'll be fascinating to see if Carolina's new hope can bring his camp form onto the Bank of America Stadium turf.