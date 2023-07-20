Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yannick Ngakoue, Julius Peppers and Jonathan Stewart
Delving deeper into the primary Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with a couple of days remaining before Bryce Young and the rookies report for camp?
Wofford College is gearing up to welcome the Carolina Panthers for their annual training camp, which is now just six days away. Of course, there will be plenty to keep fans entertained before then, with Bryce Young and other rookies getting a head start on more established figures by checking in over the weekend.
Until then, among the stories causing debate recently include Jonathan Stewart on the running back market, a potential Panthers target on why he remains unsigned, Julius Peppers on his decision to leave, and Bryce Young talking adaptation after signing his Bojangles deal.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers all-time rusher on the RB market
One topic above all else has been causing the most friction among fans and NFL players this week. After Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard didn't receive long-term deals on the franchise tag, concerns grew about the current running back market and just what the future holds for the position long-term.
When discussing the subject, Carolina Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart stated via Sports Illustrated that it was time to shift the newfound narrative. After all, there are a plethora of running backs throughout NFL history that achieved success into their late-20s and early 30s.
"If you have one of the best ball-carriers on the field, you need to make sure he's paid. Period. I'm tired of this whole narrative of you can just keep him for his rookie contract and then get rid of him. When you think about top players in the NFL all-time, running backs come up. So let's treat these running backs like they should be treated and pay them."- Jonathan Stewat via Sports Illustrated
As it turned out, the Panthers made perhaps the biggest commitment to a running back this offseason when they signed Miles Sanders in free agency. However, it does appear as if backfield players getting the sort of contract Christian McCaffrey received from Carolina is a thing of the past.