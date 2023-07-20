Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yannick Ngakoue, Julius Peppers and Jonathan Stewart
Delving deeper into the primary Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Potential Carolina Panthers target on being unsigned
Even though it appears the Carolina Panthers need another productive veteran pass-rusher opposite Brian Burns, there's been no urgency from those in power to rectify this complication. Perhaps the need to extend their premier defensive weapon is taking priority right now, but the coaching staff also seems eager to see what they have in their current options before taking any action.
While there are some intriguing options still available, they are dwindling the closer we get to training camp as teams look to fortify their options and increase competition. Arguably the biggest available name is Yannick Ngakoue, who played for Frank Reich last season and could be a nice situational 3-4 outside linebacker in obvious pass-rushing situations.
When asked about why he remains a free agent during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Ngakoue stated his bemusement via USA Today Sports. But he is keeping in supreme shape to hit the ground running once a call inevitably comes.
"I’m not sure, man. That’s a question for, you know, not me. It’s a question for . . . I guess whoever makes those decisions. Right now, the only thing that I can control is staying in shape, being in the best shape I’ve been in my whole career, and being able to be a force when I touch the field again."- Yannick Ngakoue via USA Today Sports
Many have speculated that Ngakoue's lack of run-stopping consistency is something that's put the Panthers off. This is something Ejiro Evero values highly, so it'll be interesting to see if Scott Fitterer does get the green light to make this particular transaction before Week 1.