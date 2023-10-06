Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yetur Gross-Matos, Frank Reich and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the team's daunting trip to the Detroit Lions in Week 5 firmly in sight?
There never seems to be a dull moment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. The team is in absolute turmoil from a results perspective heading into this weekend's visit to the Detroit Lions, but having zero expectations on their shoulders might allow Frank Reich's players to operate with a little extra freedom providing the schematic concepts on both sides of the football improve drastically.
Regardless of whether Carolina is tight or plays with newfound looseness, it doesn't change the tough proposition Detroit is to overcome these days - especially on home soil. Until then, the stories causing conversation include unwavering confidence in Bryce Young, Reich's conflicting thoughts, Yetur Gross-Matos' impressive growth, and Thomas Brown once again discussing the lack of tight-end usage within the offensive scheme.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers' lack of TE usage
After an impressive first game, Hayden Hurst has been almost non-existent in the passing attack over the last three weeks. The veteran tight end has just 38 receiving yards during that span, which is deeply concerning when one considers how much Frank Reich has utilized position as part of his schemes in the past.
This was a subject brought up by offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who stated via USA Today Sports that it's not just the pass-catching aspect that signals whether any tight end on the roster is contributing or not.
"Well, I think one thing when you talk about the tight end group is when you understand the position. And having had a chance to coach that before I came here in L.A.—that’s a spot that kinda has a lot of involvement with the offense. I think when you talk about overall success, it’s not just about touches and catches. What they do in the run game and protection game is a big part of overall success."- Thomas Brown via USA Today Sports
That's all well and good, but the Panthers haven't had a consistent pass-catcher since Greg Olsen was allowed to depart in free agency for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Hurst was brought in for this exact reason, so having him as a bystander while the offense splutters isn't the best way for Carolina to improve their fortunes.