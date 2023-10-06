Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yetur Gross-Matos, Frank Reich and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's conflicting thoughts
Frank Reich has cut a forlorn figure in recent days. Not entirely unsurprising when one considers the current state of the Carolina Panthers, but the head coach remains resolute in his determined quest to finally start gaining some sense of respectability from the 2023 campaign.
The Panthers are reportedly not throwing in the towel and refusing to consider selling off assets for additional capital before the trade deadline. Whether that'll change if things go as many anticipate over the next two games before their bye remains to be seen, but everyone remains together and working towards one common goal.
That's something, at least. But Reich freely admitted to having some conflicting thoughts about the Panthers' status currently based on his comments via David Newton of ESPN.
"In one respect, we’re this close. In other respects, we’re making too many mistakes to even say that. I believe we can get the results that we want. This doesn’t have to be 'wait for results'. We can get results now."- Frank Reich via ESPN
One would be hard-pressed to find any fan who thinks the Panthers are close based on what's unfolded over the first four games and what's to come over the next two. The time for big characters is now - and no more false promises would also be recommended after senior figures within the organization wrote checks this team wasn't ready to cash before the regular season commenced.