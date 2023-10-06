Panthers News: Bryce Young, Yetur Gross-Matos, Frank Reich and Thomas Brown
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers praise for Yetur Gross-Matos
One of the biggest positives to emerge from what's been a lackluster opening to the season is undoubtedly Yetur Gross-Matos. The former second-round pick looks like a man reborn within Ejiro Evero's scheme despite making the transition to a 3-4 outside linebacker, which was a surprise even the brightest optimist didn't see coming based on the player's first three years with the Carolina Panthers.
What's important for Gross-Matos is building on his newfound momentum in pursuit of a new contract. Easier said than done, obviously, but Evero stated his belief that the Penn State product's hard work during the offseason will continue to reap some significant rewards as the campaign progresses via USA Today Sports.
"Yeah, I just think he’s been committed since Day One. Since we’ve been with him, it’s been about his work, playin’ on the edge, playin’ inside. He knew he was gonna have multiple roles to do that in. And he’s been committed to bein’ better. And I know he’s doing it in every phase of his life—in the classroom, in the weight room, on the field, obviously. And I’ve just seen a great commitment from the young man from since Day One to be the best version of himself. And now he’s seein’ the fruits of that labor."- Ejiro Evero via USA Today Sports
Gross-Matos was one of the few on Carolina's front seven to emerge from last weekend's loss against the Minnesota Vikings with any credit. Hopefully, this career renaissance can advance further over the next 13 games.