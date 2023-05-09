Panthers News: Cam Erving, Bryce Young, stadium rights and Chandler Zavala
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making headlines as a familiar face returns to the set-up to provide some much-needed depth?
With just a few short days remaining until the Carolina Panthers rookie upstarts take the field for minicamp, the news continues to churn surrounding the franchise. Something that has sparked daily debate and increased optimism among a fanbase that has been starved of legitimate success for so long.
Among the more prominent stories recently include Bryce Young's fit, a familiar face re-signs on a short-term deal, Bank of America Stadium's future, and another rookie signing their contract.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Chandler Zavala signs Carolina Panthers deal
It's been a relatively smooth process in terms of rookie deals for the Carolina Panthers to date. Jammie Robinson was the first player drafted to sign their pro contract and the team also confirmed Chandler Zavala is officially on the books after penning his agreement.
Zavala was a fourth-round selection that will be competing for playing time right out of the gate. There seems to be an opening at the right guard position until Austin Corbett is healthy enough to participate, which the North Carolina State product could have his eye on with a smooth transition to an NFL environment.
Having former Wolfpack teammate Ikem Ekwonu around for support will make things easier, that's for sure. Now the contract's been finalized, Zavala can focus on making a lasting impression when he takes the field this weekend.