Panthers News: Cam Erving, Bryce Young, stadium rights and Chandler Zavala
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers set for stadium name change?
One thing that's been synonymous with the Carolina Panthers over the last two decades is their association with Bank of America. In particular, the team's stadium holds its name.
"The Bank" might not have been the best atmosphere from a home advantage standpoint in recent years as fans became increasingly disillusioned with the previous regime, but there was a notably different atmosphere in the rain when the Panthers held their draft party on the same night they drafted Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. A sign that better days could be ahead at long last.
According to Catherine Muccigrosso of the Charlotte Observer via Pro Football Talk, Bank of America's agreement with the Panthers ends in 2024. It was a 20-year deal that worked out at around $7 million per year, but the current state of affairs around the league indicates this price might go up considerably when the time comes to begin negotiations.
Muccigrosso added that there was nothing to report in terms of future agreements. Not yet, anyway.
David Tepper is a shrewd businessman that knows what a good deal looks like. If he feels he can get a better financial package from another company, then he won't hesitate to put Bank of America in the rearview mirror once the upcoming campaign comes to a conclusion.