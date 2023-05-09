Panthers News: Cam Erving, Bryce Young, stadium rights and Chandler Zavala
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young incredible Carolina Panthers fit
Drafting Bryce Young wasn't the start - it was the final piece of the puzzle. The Carolina Panthers have done everything possible throughout the offseason in readiness for this moment, putting the necessary pieces in place to ensure their new franchise quarterback can hit the ground running.
Young is not joining one of the league's bottom feeders, which is normally the case for anyone taken No. 1 overall. This is a tremendous fit with elite-level coaches and veteran players at the skill positions who've been to the very top.
This was a sentiment echoed by Marc Ross from NFL.com, who named Young as the No. 1 rookie with the best fit in a recent article for the aforementioned reasons.
"Sometimes the first overall pick gets thrown into a mess, but Young joins a franchise that's worked hard to build a nice foundation this offseason. The Panthers hired an experienced coaching staff with head coach Frank Reich, senior assistant Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, among others. They did a lot of work in free agency, keeping their offensive line intact and signing a slew of talented offensive playmakers -- including Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Hayden Hurst -- to help the rookie signal-caller succeed. Young is a bright player who should thrive over time in this environment."- Marc Ross, NFL.com
While the Panthers are going to make Young earn the top job with Andy Dalton set to begin offseason workouts as their No. 1 option, it would be a huge shock if the former Alabama star wasn't under center in Week 1. And the promising signal-caller should be absolutely thrilled to be in this sort of environment.