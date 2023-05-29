Panthers News: Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Taylor Moton and Ejiro Evero
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players and coaches prepare themselves for another series of OTAs this week?
The Carolina Panthers will congregate at the team's facility once again this week for the second period of OTAs. This is another chance to familiarize themselves with one another, brush up on the new systems being implemented by the coaching staff, and also build bonds considering the widespread roster changes that took place throughout a busy off-season period.
Among the stories causing conversation ahead of OTAs include Taylor Moton's ranking among other NFL tackles, Andy Dalton getting supreme praise, Ejiro Evero's head coaching chances in 2024, and Cam Newton receiving a formal offer to resume his football journey.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OT Taylor Moton ranked
There was finally some much-needed stability along the Carolina Panthers' offensive line last season. But right tackle Taylor Moton has always been a model of consistency from the moment he joined the franchise as a second-round selection in 2017.
This was recognized by Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus, who named the former Western Michigan stud at No. 27 in his preseason NFL offensive tackle rankings. Although one could make a strong case for Moton being placed higher considering his full body of work and dependability.
"A dependable pass blocker on the right side of the Panthers' offensive line, Moton has produced 77.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grades in all five seasons he has been a full-time NFL starter."- Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus
Hopefully, Moton's consistent performances can continue next season and the lineman's tackle tandem with Ikem Ekwonu flourishes further. Something that would be a significant asset for rookie quarterback Bryce Young along the way.