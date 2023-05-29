Panthers News: Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Taylor Moton and Ejiro Evero
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC named as head coaching candidate
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a major coup by securing the services of Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator. He is an up-and-comer in the coaching circles around the NFL and this could be his final destination before attaining a top job in the not-too-distant future.
Evero is switching Carolina's defense to a 3-4 base that will have multiple alignments depending on the situation. There should be enough talent to cope with this transition, although the cornerback room is lacking quality and the Panthers could also use another edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns.
If everything goes well, his time with the Panthers might be short-lived. Something that was highlighted by Paul Domowitch from The 33rd Team, who named Ejiro as one of seven coordinators that could be in contention for promotions next year.
"The 42-year-old [Ejiro] Evero is in a good spot. With the Carolina Panthers, he’s working for a coach (Frank Reich) with an offensive background. So, any success the team has defensively will go to Evero. He had interviews with all five of the teams that looked for a head coach this offseason. Part of that could’ve had to do with the Rooney Rule. But a bigger part is Evero is regarded highly around the league."- Paul Domowitch, The 33rd Team
Realistically speaking, Frank Reich probably knows Evero won't be with the Panthers for long based on his ever-growing reputation. Therefore, grooming his successor within the building in the weeks and months ahead is of critical importance.