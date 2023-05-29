Panthers News: Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Taylor Moton and Ejiro Evero
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers QB gets formal offer
Cam Newton is still searching for a route back into the NFL after his throwing session at Auburn's pro day. But the former Carolina Panthers quarterback received a formal invite to resume his football journey elsewhere from the weirdest source imaginable.
Antonio Brown - a four-time All-Pro wide wide receiver who went completely off the rails in recent years - is the owner of the Albany Empire in the National Arena League and made a formal $150,000 offer to Newton for one game next month. Something that would be nothing short of a bombshell if the ex-NFL MVP accepts.
"If anybody has seen Cameron Newton let him know he hasn’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen 6/16/23 in Albany NYC! I’m offering Cam 150k for one game play with me please spam his account #AceBoogieToAB."- Antonio Brown via Twitter
Just how much Brown could be trusted to pay Newton this sum is debatable. It would also be a signal from the No. 1 overall selection in 2011's standpoint that he's all but given up on his NFL dream with no concrete offers as yet.
Newton doesn't need the money, but this would raise NAL exposure to exponential levels with two generational talents performing together for the first time in their respective careers. However, it does seem unlikely when one factors everything into the equation.