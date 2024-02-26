Panthers news: Cam Newton, Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu and Austin Booker
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers urged to consider Austin Booker
Regardless of whether Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu are extended or not, the Carolina Panthers need additional reinforcements to bolster their pass rush. Yetur Gross-Matos might get another short-term deal after making strides under Ejiro Evero. Aside from that, nobody could be relied upon.
Money is relatively tight despite the salary cap hike. This makes identifying a gifted edge presence from the college ranks a distinct possibility. Tim Crean from Clutch Points believes the Panthers should look at Austin Booker, who is a little inexperienced but has the physical attributes normally associated with productive pass-rushers at the next level.
"Carolina needs to add pass rushers, and Kansas EDGE Austin Booker is a boom-or-bust prospect who could change his NFL team’s fortunes. Booker is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, and when he’s on the field rushing the passer, he looks like a potential double-digit sack guy at the next level with his athleticism and pass-rush moves. However, he’s not on the field all that much, which is a little strange at Kansas and Minnesota before that. This is a big potential pick here for the Panthers, which is what they have to do. They have the time, both in terms of time until good and playing time to give Booker that he needs, which is why he would be an ideal fit for the team. And if he becomes the player he looks like he could become (NFL scouts see Maxx Crosby-like potential), then this will be an incredible steal somewhere on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft."- Tim Crean, Clutch Points
Booker is raw, there's no getting away from that. He's also extremely athletic, has some nice fluidity in his pass-rushing movements, and is developing encouragingly. The Panthers have other options to consider, but they could do far worse than look in his direction when the selection process arrives.